Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.38 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.42.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights VOO as a core, low‑cost way to gain broad large‑cap U.S. exposure — a reminder that buy‑and‑hold demand and long‑term flows can support the ETF. Should Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares (VOO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool piece argues past sell‑offs have created long‑term buying opportunities in broad indexes, which can attract contrarian or dollar‑cost averaging inflows into VOO. Should You Buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF After the Recent Stock Market Sell-Off? History Offers a Crystal-Clear Answer.
- Neutral Sentiment: FXEmpire market technical/forecast pieces note indices are probing for buyers and short‑term support as markets watch war headlines and U.S. rates — useful for traders but not a definitive directional signal for VOO. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Continue to Look to Buyers
- Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga and other technical notes point to the S&P/Nasdaq approaching support zones with volatility contracting in places — this frames near‑term risk management for VOO traders. Nasdaq, S&P 500 Approach Support As Volatility Contracts
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons of S&P‑tracking ETFs versus broader/global funds are being published — relevant for asset‑allocation decisions but not an immediate catalyst for VOO. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust vs. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF: Which One Is the Better Buy for Long-Term Investors?
- Negative Sentiment: MarketBeat reports the S&P 500 closed below its 200‑day moving average — a technical break that often raises selling by trend followers and institutional rebalancing risks, increasing near‑term downside pressure on VOO. The S&P 500 Broke Its 200-Day Moving Average—Here’s What to Expect
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its 2026 year‑end S&P 500 target (7,200 from 7,500), signaling a more cautious institutional outlook that can weigh on sentiment and flows into S&P‑tracking ETFs like VOO. JPMorgan analysts cut S&P 500 target, flagging market complacency despite oil shock
- Negative Sentiment: Rising geopolitical tensions and a surge in oil have rekindled inflation and Fed‑rate worries; several news pieces tie the market pullback to these factors, which pressure broad U.S. equity valuations that VOO holds. Energy stocks can’t carry the entire market alone: Chart of the Day
- Negative Sentiment: Pre‑market/futures weakness and headlines about Middle East tensions have been cited as immediate drivers of VOO weakness in intraday coverage. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Decline As Trump Warns Iran Against Qatar Strikes—Micron, FedEx, Constellation Energy In Focus
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.