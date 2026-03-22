Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.38 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.42.

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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