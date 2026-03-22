Gibraltar Industries Highlights OmniMax Integration, Boosts Synergy Target at Sidoti Conference

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) executives detailed the company’s evolving portfolio and early integration progress following its acquisition of OmniMax during a fireside chat hosted by Sidoti & Company analyst Julio Romero. Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Joseph Lovechio discussed end-market conditions, the company’s increased emphasis on residential building products, and plans to simplify the business while reducing leverage.

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Portfolio shift toward residential building products

Bosway said Gibraltar now operates in three segments: Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. He noted that Residential is expected to exceed 80% of the company’s mix in 2026, with Agtech at roughly 13% and Infrastructure about 5%. In 2024, prior to the OmniMax acquisition, Residential represented about 60% of the company.

Demand trends: choppy start to the year, focus on share gains

Management emphasized that Gibraltar is moving toward a more focused building products portfolio, centered on residential and “light commercial” opportunities. Bosway said the OmniMax transaction brings together two companies serving similar customers and channels with complementary geographic footprints, which he believes creates a uniquely positioned supplier at a time when customers’ expectations are changing.

On demand conditions, Bosway described a cautious outlook for the first quarter, citing year-over-year headwinds including deal-related costs and a prior downturn in the roofing market during the second half of last year, particularly in the fourth quarter, when inventory correction weighed on demand.

He characterized order patterns as “very choppy” early in the year. January began relatively well, in part because he believed there had been an “overcorrection” in Q4, but he said a large snowstorm curtailed ordering as contractors were unable to access rooftops. Bosway also referenced broader geopolitical uncertainty as a potential source of customer hesitation.

Despite those near-term factors, he said Gibraltar’s plan does not assume meaningful end-market improvement, and instead centers on “winning more of the market” through share gains and integration execution. He described the addressable market for Gibraltar’s residential and light commercial offerings as about $9 billion in the U.S., compared with the company’s current participation of about $1.3 billion, which he said provides significant runway.

OmniMax integration: synergies pulled forward and organizational work underway

Bosway said the OmniMax acquisition accelerated Gibraltar’s building products strategy, explaining that the company had previously envisioned acquiring similar assets over time through bolt-on deals. Instead, OmniMax arrived earlier than expected through a competitive process and as a “package” of businesses that Gibraltar viewed as strategically complementary.

He acknowledged investor concerns about the purchase price and increased leverage, but said the company would not have pursued the deal without a clear path to bring leverage down within a short period of time, supported by cash generation and core business performance. Bosway said Gibraltar is not “buying a fixer-upper,” adding that in some areas OmniMax performs better than Gibraltar, while Gibraltar leads in others.

Integration efforts are being managed through an internal management office (IMO) that OmniMax had established roughly two and a half years earlier. Bosway said the IMO structure remains in place and has been supplemented with Gibraltar personnel, with roughly 20 work streams being managed on an ongoing basis.

He said organizational synergies are slated for implementation from this month through June, and that leadership selection down through the third level of the organization is expected to be finalized soon. Bosway described establishing the right organizational structure and cultural fit as a major early priority, alongside supply chain initiatives.

Bosway also cited what he described as rapid Department of Justice approval as an indicator of positive customer feedback, noting that regulators typically contact customers as part of the review process.

On synergy capture, he said Gibraltar increased its synergy implementation target for the year by about $4 million to $24 million, up from a prior base of $20 million, after commercial opportunities appeared earlier than expected. He said cost synergies were also flowing “maybe a little bit faster” than expected.

Product simplification, logistics, and use of data tools

During the discussion, Bosway addressed the company’s 80/20 initiatives and product/SKU simplification efforts, including why certain logistics-related initiatives originally contemplated for 2026 were moved to a 2027 start.

He said some 80/20 work remains on track for 2026, particularly facility optimization to ensure the right capacity and footprint to support commercial synergies. However, he described SKU proliferation and logistics optimization as a more complex, longer-term effort that depends in part on aligning products with local codes and specifications.

Bosway said Gibraltar is hiring a head of product innovation and engineering, a role he said neither organization previously had. He described an intent to evaluate which products should remain locally customized and which could be standardized more broadly, with the goal of improving supply chain efficiency and creating a better logistics model. He also said tools such as AI or machine learning could help analyze shipment patterns and determine whether existing shipping practices reflect optimal design versus historical habit.

He framed the work as value creation for customers as well, emphasizing opportunities to lower the “cost of doing business” through simplification, better spec alignment, and ensuring product is correctly matched to local demand.

Agtech backlog, infrastructure outlook, and renewables divestiture timing

In Agtech, Bosway said results can be influenced by the timing of large projects. He referenced an “Arizona project” that moved significantly in 2025 and said Gibraltar removed it from backlog and from the plan, representing about $80 million previously associated with backlog. Even after removing it, he said backlog was still up more than 40% entering 2026. He said Gibraltar expects Agtech performance to accelerate across Q2 through Q4 and anticipates a positive year for the segment, adding that investment and project activity on the design board appears “pretty robust.”

For the Infrastructure segment, Bosway said the business has delivered roughly 25% EBITDA margins over the past three years and continues to see opportunities, including growth from technology the company has discussed previously. Addressing concerns about federal infrastructure funding, he said states are in a better position than many realize because funding is split between federal and state sources, and he does not anticipate major issues for the end market. He also said the company’s engineering backlog is “probably at a record high,” which typically supports production backlog.

Finally, Bosway provided an update on Gibraltar’s remaining renewables business classified in discontinued operations, saying the company still expects to complete the process in Q2 and is in later stages. He explained the timeline extended because two parties were interested in different pieces of the business, requiring additional work to separate financials and complete diligence.

Looking longer term, Bosway said Gibraltar’s residential business has performed well over the past several years but that the broader portfolio previously made the company difficult to evaluate. He argued that as Gibraltar simplifies and residential becomes a larger share of results, the business should be easier to understand and potentially benefit from improved investor perception, while management remains focused on integration execution, synergy delivery, and reducing leverage.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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