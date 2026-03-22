GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $844.25 and last traded at $851.4260. 4,421,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,880,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $877.39.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. China Renaissance upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $849.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $229.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $779.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $672.13.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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