Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.03 and last traded at GBX 73.80. Approximately 3,034,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,717,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.80.

Foresight Environmental Infra Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £460.02 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.53.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Coxon bought 20,000 shares of Foresight Environmental Infra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 per share, for a total transaction of £13,600. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Environmental Infra Company Profile

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (FGEN) formerly known as JLEN. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of Environmental Infrastructure. Environmental Infrastructure is defined by the Company as infrastructure assets, projects and asset-backed businesses that utilise natural or waste resources or support more environmentally friendly approaches to economic activity, support the transition to a low carbon economy or which mitigate the effects of climate change.

Further Reading

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