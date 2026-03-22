Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.4627 and last traded at $59.4627. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.0550.

Fleetwood Bank Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

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