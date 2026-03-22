Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1005 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 2.0%

FFC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

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About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

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Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income as its primary investment objective. Launched in 1995, the fund pursues this goal by investing primarily in preferred securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. preferred stocks, trust preferred securities, and certain convertible and hybrid instruments. The fund’s diversified portfolio typically spans corporate, financial and utility sectors, with a focus on instruments that offer attractive dividend yields.

In constructing its portfolio, FFC may employ leverage to enhance income generation and diversify across credit qualities and maturities.

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