Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of PFO stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PFO) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a high level of current income. The fund focuses its portfolio primarily on preferred and participating securities, including traditional preferred shares, convertible preferred instruments, trust preferred issues and other hybrid securities issued by corporations and financial institutions.

Through broad diversification across industry sectors and geographies, PFO aims to manage credit and interest-rate risk while pursuing attractive yield opportunities.

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