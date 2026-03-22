Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERAU) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

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Institutional Trading of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I stock. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERAU – Free Report) by 53,350.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

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Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERAU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check company, it was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of identifying, negotiating and completing a business combination with one or more operating companies. The entity itself does not conduct traditional commercial operations; instead, its primary business activity is the pursuit of acquisition targets that can be taken public through a merger or similar transaction.

Like other SPACs, Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I deploys the capital raised from public investors and any additional sponsor contributions to effect a transaction within a prescribed timeframe, after which investors typically have the right to redeem their shares if they do not approve a proposed business combination.

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