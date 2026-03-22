Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a 43.6% increase from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of FMET opened at $31.21 on Friday. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.13.

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The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

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