Elutia CEO Details NXT-41x Breast Reconstruction Push, Drug-Eluting Biologics at Sidoti Conference

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) CEO Dr. Randy Mills outlined the company’s strategy to develop “drug-eluting biologics” and highlighted its lead breast reconstruction program, NXT-41/NXT-41x, during a Sidoti & Company discussion hosted by equity research analyst Alex. Mills described the company’s approach as combining biologic matrices that can regenerate into human tissue with active pharmaceutical agents, with a focus on localized antibiotic delivery to reduce post-operative infection.

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From EluPro to NXT-41: building on a validated platform

Mills pointed to EluPro as a proof point for Elutia’s platform. EluPro is an envelope designed to stabilize pacemakers and includes the antibiotics rifampin and minocycline, which elute over time to prevent post-operative infections. Mills said the product launched in January of the prior year, reached an $18 million run rate within nine months, and was sold to Boston Scientific for $88 million.

Breast reconstruction market size and infection problem

He framed that transaction as both commercial and technical validation, arguing the company is not “hoping this technology works,” but has already developed, cleared, and commercialized a product using the same core components and regulatory pathway it plans to use for its breast reconstruction products.

The presentation centered on breast reconstruction following mastectomy. Mills described the U.S. breast reconstruction market as a $1.5 billion opportunity, with approximately 162,000 breast reconstruction procedures performed annually. He emphasized that implant-based reconstruction commonly relies on a biologic mesh or matrix to hold the implant in place, stating that 85% of implant-based reconstructions already use a biologic matrix.

He also highlighted pricing and procedure economics, saying biologic mesh typically carries an average selling price of about $7,500 to $9,500 and can represent roughly 65% of total spend in the procedure, while the implant itself accounts for a smaller portion of cost.

Despite that spend, Mills said outcomes remain poor, citing a 15% to 20% serious post-operative infection rate and stating that one in three women experience serious post-operative complications. He estimated the average cost to address a breast reconstruction infection complication at about $48,000 and noted that hospitals may bear those costs because infections occurring within 30 days of a procedure are not additionally reimbursed.

Why infection risk is high in mastectomy with reconstruction

Mills attributed infection risk to the specific surgical and anatomical realities of mastectomy plus reconstruction, which he described as two major surgeries during a long operative course. In his explanation, mastectomy removes breast tissue and disrupts blood supply to the anterior portion of the breast, limiting the ability to deliver systemic antibiotics effectively to the surgical site and reducing immune system participation in the compromised area.

He said reconstruction then introduces additional risks, including the placement of a large foreign body (the implant), use of a biologic mesh to tent over and stabilize the implant, and the use of external drains—often multiple drains per breast—that communicate with the outside world. Mills said drains remain in place for an average of 17 days, which can extend the window for contamination and infection beyond the immediate post-surgical period.

NXT-41x design and supporting evidence for local antibiotic delivery

Elutia’s proposed solution, NXT-41x, is intended to pair a biologic matrix used in breast reconstruction with locally delivered rifampin and minocycline, providing sustained antibiotic coverage for more than 30 days. Mills said the sustained delivery is designed to cover the period during which drains remain in place and infection risk persists.

He also cited preclinical and clinical observations from EluPro as evidence of the potential impact of local antibiotic delivery, including an animal model example where a reduced antibiotic load was sufficient to prevent infection after exposure to high levels of bacteria. For breast reconstruction specifically, Mills pointed to two studies he said were published in 2025 at academic institutions, describing results that showed:

A 62% reduction in post-operative infections in a 593-patient cohort using local antibiotic delivery in a prevention context

An 82% infection reduction in 75 high-risk patients with mastectomy-induced skin necrosis (MSN)

Mills emphasized that NXT-41x is designed to fit into existing surgeon workflow, describing it as a “trade out” for current biologic matrices rather than an added product that increases procedural spend.

Regulatory pathway, commercialization plans, and resources

In Q&A, Mills said NXT-41 (the base matrix without antibiotics) is expected to follow a “standard, straightforward 510(k)” device pathway and has already been submitted to the FDA, with approval anticipated in the second half of the year. He said Elutia does not expect to commercialize NXT-41 meaningfully on its own, but intends to use it as a predicate device for NXT-41x, the drug-eluting combination product.

Mills described NXT-41x as a 510(k)-pathway combination product with review led by the FDA’s Center for Devices, while emphasizing that “the bulk of the review” would involve the Center for Drugs. He said the company separated the filings to complete the device review first, aiming to avoid simultaneous reviews that could create complications.

On go-to-market strategy, Mills said Elutia intends to commercialize the breast reconstruction product internally, contrasting it with the pacemaker market. He argued breast reconstruction is more concentrated, stating that about 600 surgical centers perform the bulk of reconstruction procedures. He also referenced hospital Value Analysis Committees (VACs), saying the company is developing the reimbursement and value analysis case around reducing infections that hospitals must pay to address.

Mills said Elutia is “fully resourced,” citing an existing team, a GMP manufacturing facility, and $44 million on the balance sheet. He characterized upcoming milestones as expected in the second half of the year and the first half of next year, aligning with the anticipated FDA timelines for NXT-41 and NXT-41x.

About Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Elutia, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel nitric oxide therapies based on its proprietary polymeric nitric oxide platform. This technology is designed to enable sustained, controlled release of nitric oxide to targeted tissues, potentially overcoming the delivery challenges associated with gaseous nitric oxide and small‐molecule donors.

The company’s lead program is in preclinical development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, with additional research efforts aimed at other cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

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