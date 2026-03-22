E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.66 and traded as high as €19.80. E.On shares last traded at €19.30, with a volume of 6,767,374 shares changing hands.

E.On Stock Down 4.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.67.

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities.

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