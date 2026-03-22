Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Trading 4.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.1750 and last traded at $3.1750. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Dye & Durham Trading Up 4.4%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

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About Dye & Durham

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Dye & Durham is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated services tailored to the legal, real estate and corporate sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company delivers a unified platform that automates critical workflows for law firms, notaries, corporations and government agencies. Its offerings include electronic filing, land title and corporate registry services, compliance reporting, and end-to-end transaction support, all accessible via a software-as-a-service model.

Operating across Canada as well as in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Dye & Durham serves thousands of customers spanning solo practitioners to large multinational firms.

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