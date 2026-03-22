Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,311 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $104,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,150,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,580,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after buying an additional 505,608 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,007,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,651,000 after buying an additional 344,952 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,316,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,408,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,229,000 after acquiring an additional 297,059 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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