DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN Stake Reduced by Sincerus Advisory LLC

Sincerus Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. DigitalOcean accounts for about 1.6% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 18.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in DigitalOcean by 0.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

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DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

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In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 545,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,243,746.40. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Cherie Barrett sold 22,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,204,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 62,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,427.13. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

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DigitalOcean Company Profile

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DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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