Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 900

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 to GBX 900 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 750 to GBX 1,000 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,171.67.

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Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 878 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £908.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.67. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 840 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,227.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,193.32.

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Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines’ emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

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