Defi App (HOME) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Defi App (HOME) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Defi App token can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defi App has a total market capitalization of $73.70 million and $4.03 million worth of Defi App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Defi App has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,857.40 or 0.99870671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,670.65 or 1.00079267 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defi App Profile

Defi App was first traded on June 9th, 2025. Defi App’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,440,833,332 tokens. Defi App’s official Twitter account is @defiapp. Defi App’s official message board is blog.defi.app. The official website for Defi App is defi.app.

Defi App Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defi App (HOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defi App has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,440,833,332.9 in circulation. The last known price of Defi App is 0.02166046 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $8,011,725.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defi.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defi App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defi App using one of the exchanges listed above.

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