Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Receives $125.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,985.84. The trade was a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,517 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5,324.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.