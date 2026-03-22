CoinShares Altcoins ETF (NASDAQ:DIME) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

CoinShares Altcoins ETF (NASDAQ:DIME – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.72. 859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

CoinShares Altcoins ETF Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. The company operates as a commercial community bank offering a range of deposit, lending and cash-management services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and real estate owners. Its core activities include taking retail and commercial deposits and originating loans across consumer, residential mortgage and commercial real estate sectors.

Products and services provided through the bank include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgage origination and servicing, commercial real estate lending, and business lines of credit.

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