Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCIIW) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCIIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 91,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 25,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6873.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 5.4%

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 458,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the period. Harraden Circle Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC now owns 639,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 256,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 69,007 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized to raise capital through the public markets for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. It is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CCIIW. As a blank‑check company, it does not operate a conventional commercial business but instead focuses on identifying, negotiating and completing a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or similar business combination with a private company.

The company’s principal activities center on sourcing and evaluating potential target businesses, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms and securing shareholder and regulatory approvals for proposed deals.

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