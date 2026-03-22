Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,632,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,608,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 148.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,925,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $1,373,945.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,307.92. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total value of $784,292.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,112.23. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,286. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

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Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $275.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.93. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Further Reading

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