Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,379 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $119,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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