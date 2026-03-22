Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 8.0% increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 65 years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

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Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $174.27.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

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Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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