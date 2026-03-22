CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in CF Industries by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, VP Erik M. Mayer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $187,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $790,659.29. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $427,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,256.50. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Middle East supply disruptions (Strait of Hormuz) have tightened global nitrogen/urea flows, lifting prices and benefiting CF as a low‑cost North American producer — a key driver of the strong YTD performance. Read More.

Middle East supply disruptions (Strait of Hormuz) have tightened global nitrogen/urea flows, lifting prices and benefiting CF as a low‑cost North American producer — a key driver of the strong YTD performance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side bullishness: BMO and Bank of America have published favorable notes and higher targets, reinforcing near‑term upside expectations tied to the fertilizer rally. Read More. | Read More.

Sell‑side bullishness: BMO and Bank of America have published favorable notes and higher targets, reinforcing near‑term upside expectations tied to the fertilizer rally. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/earnings context: CF has rallied strongly since its last report (+26% in one note), but further gains depend on how persistent fertilizer prices remain versus margins and capex. Read More.

Momentum/earnings context: CF has rallied strongly since its last report (+26% in one note), but further gains depend on how persistent fertilizer prices remain versus margins and capex. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop: hotter PPI could support commodity prices (helpful for fertilizer producers) but also raises input‑cost and rate risks; impact on CF depends on persistent pricing vs. cost pressures. Read More.

Macro backdrop: hotter PPI could support commodity prices (helpful for fertilizer producers) but also raises input‑cost and rate risks; impact on CF depends on persistent pricing vs. cost pressures. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: reporting of a DOJ probe into fertilizer markets adds uncertainty and could cap valuation expansion even as fundamentals improve. Read More.

Regulatory/legal risk: reporting of a DOJ probe into fertilizer markets adds uncertainty and could cap valuation expansion even as fundamentals improve. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broker caution: Mizuho reiterated an “Underperform” with a ~$100 target, signaling some analysts view the rally as stretched and creating downward pressure. Read More.

Broker caution: Mizuho reiterated an “Underperform” with a ~$100 target, signaling some analysts view the rally as stretched and creating downward pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: several executives disclosed sales on March 17 (EVP Bert Frost, VPs including Erik Mayer and Richard Hoker). Multiple filings can be read as profit‑taking and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Read More.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

NYSE CF opened at $124.82 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $137.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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