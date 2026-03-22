Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.29. 517,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 86,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.44.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.