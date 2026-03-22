Canary Marinade Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Canary Marinade Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 10,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 1,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Canary Marinade Solana ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Canary Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLC) is an exchange-traded fund listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOLC. Based on its name, the fund is focused on providing investors with exposure to the Solana blockchain and the broader Solana ecosystem, which centers on the SOL native token and decentralized applications built on that platform.

Funds that target a single blockchain or token typically pursue exposure through a combination of direct token holdings (where regulatory and custody frameworks permit), futures and other derivatives, or equity and convertible positions in companies and projects operating within that ecosystem.

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