California BanCorp (BCAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

California BanCorp Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BCAL opened at $17.33 on Friday. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

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California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $46.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

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California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) is a bank holding company headquartered in California. Founded to address the diverse financial needs of businesses and individuals across the state, the company focuses on community-oriented banking solutions and operates under a locally based decision-making model.

Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, California BanCorp offers a suite of deposit products including checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, as well as consumer lending products such as personal loans and home equity lines of credit.

In addition to core deposit and lending services, the company provides treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant payment solutions designed to streamline operations for small to mid-sized enterprises.

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