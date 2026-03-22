Brokerages Set NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $47.83

Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.8333.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSSC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

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NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 24.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NAPCO Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 150,000 shares of NAPCO Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $6,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,256,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,681,867.40. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NAPCO Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 193.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

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