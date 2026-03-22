British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 0.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,870.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,687,000 after buying an additional 9,397,693 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,066.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,589 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,503,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 64,057,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,042 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,748,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

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British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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