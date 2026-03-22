Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BGX opened at $10.61 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate high current income and total return through a flexible, actively managed credit strategy. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is externally managed by Blackstone Credit (formerly GSO Capital Partners), the credit investment platform of Blackstone Inc By combining long and short positions in corporate credit instruments, BGX aims to capitalize on inefficiencies across credit markets while managing downside risk.

The fund’s core investment activities encompass a diverse range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, convertible securities and structured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.