BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 and last traded at GBX 523.10. 429,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 224,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531.

BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £483.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 583.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 583.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

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