Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.0650 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

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Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

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Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., commonly known as Bank Leumi, is one of Israel’s largest banking and financial services groups. Established in 1902 as the Anglo-Palestine Company, the bank played a foundational role in the economic development of Mandatory Palestine and, later, the State of Israel. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Bank Leumi operates under the supervision of the Bank of Israel and maintains a network of domestic branches alongside a growing digital banking platform.

The bank’s core businesses encompass retail banking, private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and global banking services.

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