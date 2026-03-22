Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Acquired by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.3%

ATO opened at $180.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $141.59 and a 12 month high of $190.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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