Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

ASTI opened at $4.66 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Ascent Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) develops and manufactures thin-film photovoltaic modules based on copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) semiconductor technology. Designed for lightweight, flexible and durable integration, Ascent Solar’s products are well-suited to mobile and off-grid applications where conventional rigid panels are impractical. The company’s portfolio includes both rollable and laminate modules that can be bonded onto a variety of surfaces, from textiles and curved structures to aerospace platforms.

Ascent Solar’s modules target a diverse set of end markets, including military and defense sectors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), consumer electronics, automotive and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

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