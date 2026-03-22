Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.73. 94,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 40,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Artemis Gold Trading Down 1.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

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Artemis Gold Company Profile

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Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS: ARGTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Blackwater gold and silver project in central British Columbia. Headquartered in Vancouver, the company is dedicated to responsible mineral resource development, combining technical expertise with a commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement.

The Blackwater project, located approximately 110 kilometres south of Vanderhoof, BC, is Artemis Gold’s flagship asset.

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