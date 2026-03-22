American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Position Increased by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 0.9% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 983.0% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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