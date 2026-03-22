Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANYYY) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANYYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.53. 63,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

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Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments. It also manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and a network of parking lots; and leases areas in airport terminals for duty-free shops, specialty shops, food and beverage establishments, commercial operations, and advertising, as well as financial services, luggage wrapping machines, other vending machines, and regulated services.

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