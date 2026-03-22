9,078 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Acquired by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 3.0%

MRSH stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.89 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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