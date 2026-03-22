5,112 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $449,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.18. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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