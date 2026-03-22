45,240 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX Purchased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. ASE Technology accounts for 1.6% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,661,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,146,000 after buying an additional 846,300 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,392,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after buying an additional 2,491,918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 38.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,258,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,787,000 after buying an additional 2,012,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 780,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,618,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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