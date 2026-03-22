2,009,295 Shares in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UWM by 5,681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on UWM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

UWM Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of UWM stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.90.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.12 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $3,702,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,335,023 shares in the company, valued at $41,939,585.10. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,839,848 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,501. 87.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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