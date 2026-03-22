0G (0G) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.50 Million

0G (0G) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, 0G has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0G token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. 0G has a market cap of $109.50 million and $10.00 million worth of 0G was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,857.40 or 0.99870671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,670.65 or 1.00079267 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About 0G

0G was first traded on September 22nd, 2025. 0G’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,243,998 tokens. 0G’s official Twitter account is @0g_foundation. The Reddit community for 0G is https://reddit.com/r/0glabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0G is 0g.ai/blog. 0G’s official website is www.0gfoundation.ai.

0G Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0G (0G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. 0G has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 213,243,998 in circulation. The last known price of 0G is 0.52202843 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $10,122,626.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.0gfoundation.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0G directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0G should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0G using one of the exchanges listed above.

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