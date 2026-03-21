ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.3880 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 4,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

ZOZO Stock Down 1.8%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

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About ZOZO

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ZOZO, Inc is a Japan-based e-commerce company primarily engaged in the online retail of fashion apparel, accessories and footwear. The company operates the ZOZOTOWN platform, one of the country’s largest internet fashion malls, where it offers a wide selection of both domestic and international brands. Through its proprietary technology and data analysis, ZOZO seeks to enhance the customer shopping experience by providing personalized size recommendations and curated product assortments.

In addition to its core marketplace, ZOZO has developed unique service offerings such as made-to-measure apparel via the ZOZOSUIT measuring system and a private‐label brand line that spans casual wear and premium fashion.

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