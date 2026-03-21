ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $365.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million. ZKH Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%.

Here are the key takeaways from ZKH Group’s conference call:

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Returned to profitability in Q4 with an adjusted net profit of ~CNY 14.8–14.9M, positive operating cash flow in both Q4 and full year, and a stated target of achieving full‑year profitability in 2026.

in Q4 with an adjusted net profit of ~CNY 14.8–14.9M, positive operating cash flow in both Q4 and full year, and a stated target of achieving full‑year profitability in 2026. GMV and customer momentum — Q4 GMV grew 8.5% YoY to RMB 2.92B (11% sequential), transacting customers reached ~74,000 (+60% YoY), SME GMV +20% YoY, and international GMV expanded ~50% sequentially with a footprint in 17 countries.

— Q4 GMV grew 8.5% YoY to RMB 2.92B (11% sequential), transacting customers reached ~74,000 (+60% YoY), SME GMV +20% YoY, and international GMV expanded ~50% sequentially with a footprint in 17 countries. Efficiency and AI scale — through‑warehouse fulfillment costs declined ~13% YoY, operating expenses fell and operating leverage improved; AI/RPA adoption (>5,000 digital workers, ~80B tokens/month) materially boosted productivity and automation.

— through‑warehouse fulfillment costs declined ~13% YoY, operating expenses fell and operating leverage improved; AI/RPA adoption (>5,000 digital workers, ~80B tokens/month) materially boosted productivity and automation. Margin pressure and commodity risk — Q4 gross margin declined to 15.5% (from 17.1%) driven by product‑mix shifts and commodity‑led pull‑forward purchases (e.g., wires/cables) and exposure to oil/supplier price volatility, creating short‑term headwinds for margins.

ZKH Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZKH opened at $2.86 on Friday. ZKH Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $464.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZKH Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZKH Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZKH Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ZKH Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZKH Group in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZKH Group during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in ZKH Group during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZKH Group

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ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

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