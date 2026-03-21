Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Down 5.2%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in 1998 and headquartered in Beijing, is one of China’s leading automotive retail and services providers. The company operates a comprehensive network of dealerships and service centers, offering a one-stop solution for consumers in the premium and luxury vehicle segments. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2009, Zhongsheng has expanded steadily to become a prominent name in China’s automotive retail landscape.
The company’s core business encompasses the sale of new vehicles across a portfolio of international brands, including marquee names in the luxury and premium markets.
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