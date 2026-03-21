Zentry Self Reported Market Cap Tops $27.20 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zentry has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $27.20 million and $954.04 thousand worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,554.12 or 0.99777105 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,009,612,051 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 8,009,612,051.61271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.00341079 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,125,359.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

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