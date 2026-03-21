Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.87 Billion

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Zcash has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and $347.64 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $233.43 or 0.00330651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,589,573 coins and its circulating supply is 16,589,625 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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