Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Makes New $866,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ MU opened at $422.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.04. The stock has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $3.70. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 68,623 shares worth $25,989,258. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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