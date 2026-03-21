Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $320.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.36 and its 200-day moving average is $333.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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