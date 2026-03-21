Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Decreases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target sharply (reported as a 29% hike) and framed Lumentum as a key AI‑optics beneficiary, boosting investor confidence in the company’s data‑center connectivity positioning. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target sharply (reported as a 29% hike) and framed Lumentum as a key AI‑optics beneficiary, boosting investor confidence in the company’s data‑center connectivity positioning. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Lumentum is pursuing an $8 billion annual revenue target and has landed a major OCS contract have fueled bullish sentiment around its optical components backlog and long‑term growth runway. Article Title

Reports that Lumentum is pursuing an $8 billion annual revenue target and has landed a major OCS contract have fueled bullish sentiment around its optical components backlog and long‑term growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Rosenblatt issued a Buy rating and Morgan Stanley boosted its price target (to $595), adding further institutional validation for the stock’s outlook. Rosenblatt Buy MS PT Boost

Analyst support increased: Rosenblatt issued a Buy rating and Morgan Stanley boosted its price target (to $595), adding further institutional validation for the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Industry research highlights Lumentum’s strength in OCS and CPO product lines and an expanding AI‑era backlog — factors that could sustain revenue growth as hyperscalers shift from copper to optical solutions. Article Title

Industry research highlights Lumentum’s strength in OCS and CPO product lines and an expanding AI‑era backlog — factors that could sustain revenue growth as hyperscalers shift from copper to optical solutions. Positive Sentiment: Anticipation of official inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven buying into LITE as index funds and ETFs rebalance, supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Article Title

Anticipation of official inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven buying into LITE as index funds and ETFs rebalance, supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow factors: Some momentum traders cite a “power inflow” trading signal that helped push the stock higher in the short term; this is supportive but may be transient. Article Title

Technical/flow factors: Some momentum traders cite a “power inflow” trading signal that helped push the stock higher in the short term; this is supportive but may be transient. Negative Sentiment: Caution from some analysts: while price action is strong, certain writeups note that recent earnings‑estimate revisions and lofty valuation metrics could limit upside or make the stock vulnerable to a pullback if growth expectations slip. Article Title

Lumentum Trading Down 8.5%

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $706.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.44. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $787.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,381,235.50. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.06.

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About Lumentum

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Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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