Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Buys 86,585 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 2.2% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,695,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,242 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,401,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,112,000 after acquiring an additional 263,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,957,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,788,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,300,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,738,000 after acquiring an additional 216,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,932,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,400 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

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